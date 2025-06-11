West Indies Shake Up Test Squad for Australia Series
The West Indies have announced a revamped 16 man squad for their upcoming three match Test series against Australia, marking a bold shift in strategy as they begin the new ICC World Test Championship cycle (2025-27).
The most surprising inclusion is white ball captain Shai Hope, who returns to the Test side after a four year absence, while veteran pacer Kemar Roach has been left out, signaling a move toward youth.
Hope, who last played a Test in December 2021, has been rewarded for his consistent white ball performances, including a strong showing at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite a modest Test average of 25.16 from 38 matches, his leadership and recent form earned him a recall.
"The return of Shai Hope is welcomed, given his consistency in white-ball cricket," said head coach Daren Sammy.
Roach, however, misses out despite being a mainstay in the attack with 284 Test wickets. The 36 year old was part of the recent Test series in Pakistan but has been sidelined in favor of younger quicks like 21 year old Johann Layne, who has taken 63 wickets in 17 first-class matches.
"Despite being under consideration, veteran pacer Kemar Roach has not been included and has been duly informed," Cricket West Indies confirmed.
The squad features two uncapped players, opener Kevlon Anderson and all rounder Layne. Anderson, 24, was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 West Indies Championship with 573 runs at 71.62, earning Sammy’s praise, "I’m excited about Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid domestic seasons to provide stability in the top order."
Brandon King, the ODI vice-captain, also receives his maiden Test call-up despite mixed recent form.
Leadership and Strategy
Roston Chase, returning to Tests since March 2023, will captain the side, with spinner Jomel Warrican as his deputy. The squad reflects a clear focus on rebuilding, with Sammy emphasizing the need for patience, "We analysed what top teams are doing and identified a direction to bridge the gap."
The series begins on June 25 in Barbados, followed by Tests in Grenada and Jamaica, with the final match being a day-night fixture. "We want to start strongly and make our home turf a fortress," Sammy added, rallying fans behind the new-look side.
Squad Overview
Batters: Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Mikyle Louis
Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach
All-rounders: Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Johann Layne
Spinner: Jomel Warrican (vc)
Seamers: Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales