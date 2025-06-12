West Indies Women Defeat South Africa in Rain-Disrupted ODI Opener
The West Indies women's cricket team overcame both South Africa and bad weather to claim a four wicket victory in the first ODI at Barbados' Three Ws Oval. A crucial rain interruption and subsequent target revision under the DLS method tilted the game in the hosts' favor.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, getting off to a strong start thanks to opener Tazmin Brits, who scored a fluent 57. Her innings was significant not just for the team but also personally, it made her the second-fastest South African woman to reach 1,000 runs in ODI cricket.
However, after a solid opening partnership of 73, the innings lost momentum due to tight bowling, sharp fielding, and a couple of unfortunate run-outs. Nadine de Klerk provided a late boost with a quick 42, helping South Africa post a competitive 232 for 9 in their 50 overs.
The West Indies’ chase began aggressively, with young opener Qiana Joseph leading the charge. She smashed 60 runs off just 58 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six, while her experienced partner Hayley Matthews contributed a steady 40.
South Africa’s Ayanda Hlubi, the pick of their bowlers, kept her team in the game by taking three key wickets, including Joseph’s. Just as the match seemed to be tilting back in South Africa’s favor, rain interrupted play, forcing officials to recalculate the target using the DLS method—a system that adjusts scores in weather-affected games.
When play resumed, the West Indies needed 53 runs from the last 46 balls, a manageable task thanks to the calm and experienced Stafanie Taylor. She guided her team home with an unbeaten 30, ensuring victory with two overs to spare despite some late pressure from South Africa’s bowlers.
The victory gives West Indies early momentum in the three-match series, while South Africa will look to address their middle-order fragility before the next encounter. The teams meet again on June 14 for the second ODI, with South Africa desperate to level the series and West Indies looking to clinch it.