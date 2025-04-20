West Indies Women Fail to Qualify for T20 World Cup Despite Record Win Over Thailand
It’s a heartbreaking day for the West Indies Women’s team as they failed to qualify for a major ICC tournament for the first time in 25 years. Despite a record-breaking victory over Thailand in their final match, they lost the final qualification spot to Bangladesh—falling short by a razor-thin margin of just 0.01 in net run rate.
West Indies restricted Thailand to 166 in their last group game. To leapfrog Bangladesh on the points table, they needed to chase down the target within 10 overs. What followed was an explosive effort, with the West Indies hammering 156 runs in the powerplay alone—a new record for the most runs scored in the powerplay in Women’s ODIs.
Despite the historic start and a blazing 70 off 29 balls from skipper Hayley Matthews—who also registered the second-fastest half-century in Women’s cricket history (50 off 20 balls)—West Indies fell short of the qualification criteria. Both teams finished with 6 points, but Bangladesh's superior net run rate (0.64) secured their place in the tournament.
Players and fans alike were left devastated, knowing that even a record performance wasn't enough to see their team through.
Pakistan Unstoppable; Bangladesh Squeeze In
Pakistan Women were the dominant force throughout the qualifiers, remaining unbeaten across all five matches and qualifying with ease. With Bangladesh narrowly edging past West Indies, the two Asian teams join Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and host India in the final tournament lineup.
Hybrid World Cup Model Due to Political Tensions
Following Pakistan’s qualification, the ICC has confirmed that a hybrid model will be used for the Women’s T20 World Cup in India. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced that their women’s team would not travel to India due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations. Instead, Pakistan will play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue—likely either the UAE or Sri Lanka.
This follows the precedent set during the recent men’s Champions Trophy cycle, where India played all of their matches in the UAE under the hybrid model agreed upon by both boards. The PCB has maintained that they will not play in India during the 2025–2027 cycle.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series outside ICC tournaments since 2013, when Pakistan last toured India. India, on the other hand, has not visited Pakistan since 2008.