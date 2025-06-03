Williamson Out as New Zealand Announces New Central Contract List
New Zealand Cricket has announced the new central contract list for the 2025–26 season, featuring four new names. Mitch Hay, Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes, and Adi Ashok have all received their first senior contracts after impressive performances in the domestic circuit over the past 12 months. The quartet is likely to be included in the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, which will be followed by home series against England and South Africa.
Among the players to receive their first national contract is Pakistan-born Muhammad Abbas. The all-rounder made a strong impression against Pakistan earlier this year, scoring the fastest ODI half-century on debut (52 off 26 balls). He also claimed his first ODI wicket in that match — that of Pakistan’s skipper, Mohammad Rizwan.
Foulkes, a pace bowler, made both his ODI and T20I debuts last year, while leg-spinner Adi Ashok returned to the ODI squad in early 2025 and has now been awarded a central contract.
Mitchell Hay, the wicket-keeper batter, is the only established batter among the four. He was also on fire during the ODI series against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 99 off just 78 balls. He later set a world record by dismissing six Sri Lankan players behind the stumps in a T20I match.
According to New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive Scott Weenink, these selections are investments in the future and part of a broader vision for a successful system.
“The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi, and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system,” Weenink said.
“These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Black Caps is exciting. We’re thrilled to see this group drive our team forward. The list captures the depth and versatility of our talent pool. With a packed season ahead, including the ICC T20 World Cup in February, these players are ready to make their mark and inspire fans across New Zealand.”
However, the inclusion of new talent has come at a cost for Kiwi fans. Four players have missed out on central contracts this year: Tim Southee (retired), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, and Josh Clarkson. Star players like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Lockie Ferguson are still being considered for the casual contract list due to their busy schedules in leagues around the world.
New Zealand Central Contract List 2025/26:
Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, William O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.