Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Dates, Venues and Major Clashes Set
By Mehr Jan
The stage is officially set for the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, with the International Cricket Council announcing key dates and venues for the 2025 tournament.
Spanning from September 30 to November 2, the 50-over global showcase will be contested across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, featuring eight of the world’s top teams.
Marking a return to India for the first time in over a decade, the tournament will launch with a headline clash featuring the host nation on September 30 at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Five Venues, Two Nations, One Trophy
This year’s tournament will be played across four Indian cities—Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore and Visakhapatnam—and Colombo, Sri Lanka.
R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host matches only if Pakistan progresses to the knockout rounds, a nod to ongoing logistical considerations. Pakistan’s group stage fixtures will also be held exclusively in Sri Lanka.
Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka earned direct qualification, while Bangladesh and Pakistan secured their spots through the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore earlier this year.
The knockout phase has been built with flexibility: the first semifinal will take place in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semifinal scheduled for October 30 in Bengaluru.
The final showdown is locked for November 2, to be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo, depending on team advancement.
Defending champions Australia will arrive with high expectations and a target on their backs. Having clinched the 2022 title in New Zealand by defeating England, the Aussies remain the most decorated team in the tournament’s history, boasting seven titles from 12 editions.
Jay Shah, ICC Chair, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to growing the women’s game, saying: “Fans have shown great support for the women’s game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues. Women’s cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights.”