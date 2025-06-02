Women's Emerging Asia Cup Postponed Amid Weather and Health Concerns in Sri Lanka
The second edition of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, originally set to begin on June 6 in Sri Lanka, has been officially postponed due to deteriorating weather conditions and rising health concerns linked to a chikungunya outbreak, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Monday.
ACC president Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development, citing a formal request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the trigger for the decision. “The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level,” Naqvi stated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we will work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date.”
The postponement comes after Sri Lanka’s meteorological department issued advisories warning of strong winds and heavy rains across multiple provinces, caused by the intensifying southwest monsoon. Additionally, the spread of the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus in affected areas further compounded safety concerns for players, staff, and spectators.
SLC president Shammi Silva formally appealed to the ACC to delay the tournament, and the regional governing body agreed to the request, prioritizing the safety of participants.
The inaugural Women's Emerging Asia Cup was held in Hong Kong in 2023, with India A claiming the title after defeating Bangladesh A by 31 runs in the final. Shreyanka Patil was named Player of the Series in a competition that featured eight teams and 15 matches, including the knockout stages.
The ACC has assured fans and stakeholders that new dates for the postponed tournament will be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over India’s participation in upcoming ACC tournaments. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board has not yet communicated any decision to the ACC regarding India’s involvement in either the Women's Emerging Asia Cup or the men's Asia Cup, which is slated to be hosted by India in September.
As women's cricket continues to grow across the continent, the ACC's handling of this postponement underscores the delicate balance between development ambitions and the need for health and safety in high-stakes international sport.