Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Bigger Stage, Fierce Rivalries
By Mehr Jan
The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest edition yet, featuring 12 teams across 33 matches from June 12 to July 5 in England.
With historic venues like Lord’s, The Oval and Old Trafford in the mix, this tournament will unfold over 24 days at seven locations, delivering high-stakes cricket in a tightly packed schedule.
Group 1 will see heavyweights Australia, India and South Africa joined by Pakistan and two qualifiers. Group 2 includes hosts England, reigning champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and two more teams to be decided through the global qualifiers.
High-Voltage Fixtures on the Cards
The tournament begins June 12, when England takes on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. On June 13, New Zealand starts its title defense against West Indies in Southampton, while Australia faces 2024 runners-up South Africa in Manchester.
India’s campaign opens with a marquee clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. Other key fixtures for India include South Africa on June 21 in Manchester and a potential group-decider against Australia on June 28 at Lord’s—the final match of the group stage. Pakistan faces South Africa on June 17 and Australia on June 23.
England, playing across five venues—the most of any team—will take on West Indies at Lord’s on June 24 and New Zealand at The Oval on June 27. Sri Lanka faces New Zealand on June 16 in Southampton and West Indies on June 21 in Bristol.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.
Six teams have already secured spots: hosts England, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, based on their 2024 performance. Pakistan and Sri Lanka joined via ICC rankings as of October 2024.
The final four teams will come through the global qualifiers in early 2026. Bangladesh, Scotland, the United States, Nepal and Thailand have already booked places in the 10-team qualifying pool. Regional qualifiers in Europe, Africa and East Asia-Pacific are still to be played.
Matches will start at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. local time, catering to a worldwide audience.