Yasir Khan’s Brilliant 87 Starts the Win Account for Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans finally opened their account in the tournament after a disappointing start to the season. A return to home turf proved to be just the tonic for Rizwan and company as they registered a thumping 33-run win over Lahore Qalandars in a high-scoring encounter. Yasir Khan’s explosive innings at the top, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed’s clinical finishing, powered Multan to a daunting total of 229, which proved too much for the visitors.
Toss and Team News
Home captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first. Multan made two changes, bringing in Yasir Khan and Joshua Little in place of Shai Hope and Akif Javed. Lahore Qalandars went in with an unchanged lineup.
Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Joshua Little
Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (C), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi
Yasir Khan’s Blistering Knock Sets the Tone
Yasir Khan, brought in to replace the underperforming Shai Hope, seized the opportunity with both hands. The young opener was in sensational form, smashing 87 off just 45 balls, laced with six fours and six towering sixes. His strike rate of 193 set the tone for Multan's dominant innings.
Rizwan played the ideal supporting role with a brisk 32 off 17, while Usman Khan chipped in with a solid 39. Later, Iftikhar Ahmed showcased his finishing skills with a fiery 40 off just 18 balls, helping Multan reach an imposing 228 for 5.
Qalandars Falter Despite Bright Starts
Lahore Qalandars began their chase with plenty of intent. Fakhar Zaman came out swinging, scoring 32 off only 14 deliveries at a blistering strike rate of 230. Abdullah Shafique (18), Daryl Mitchell (19), and Sam Billings (43) all got starts but failed to carry on.
Sikandar Raza stood tall amid the collapse, notching a fine half-century off 27 balls and remaining unbeaten. However, the lack of support from the other end saw Lahore fall short by 33 runs.
Clinical Bowling Seals the Deal for Multan
Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Multan, claiming three key wickets and applying the brakes during crucial phases. Spin duo Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir were equally effective, grabbing two wickets each and keeping the run rate in check with their disciplined lines and lengths.
Man of the Match
Yasir Khan was deservedly named Man of the Match for his commanding innings that laid the foundation for Multan’s first win of the season.