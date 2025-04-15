Zampa's IPL Season Cut Short by Shoulder Injury
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign in the 2025 Indian Premier League has taken a hit with Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a recurring shoulder injury.
Zampa, who featured as an Impact Sub in SRH’s first two games, picked up 1 for 48 and 1 for 46 in two high-scoring contests, including the record-breaking 528-run match against Rajasthan Royals. However, the 33-year-old began experiencing soreness in his bowling shoulder — an issue he had previously dealt with before the 2023 ODI World Cup.
After missing the next four matches, Zampa returned to Australia to consult medical specialists. Although there were initial hopes that he might return after a short recovery period, SRH has decided to move forward without him, bringing in 21-year-old Karnataka batter R Smaran as his replacement.
Zampa has been a consistent performer in the T20 format. In 83 T20 Internationals for Australia, he has taken 92 wickets. Across all T20s — including domestic leagues like the Big Bash, IPL, and others — he has played over 250 matches and claimed more than 280 wickets, with a career economy rate of around 7.30. His ability to contain runs and pick up key wickets has made him a valuable asset in the shortest format.
He was also instrumental in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Zampa is now expected to focus on regaining full fitness ahead of Australia's T20I series against the West Indies in July. With 19 T20Is lined up before next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, he remains a central figure in Australia’s white-ball plans.