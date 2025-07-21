Zimbabwe Receive a Huge Boost with the Return of Star Players
Zimbabwe have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The two-match Test series will be played in Bulawayo, starting June 30. The team will be led by Craig Ervine and will welcome a number of stars that missed the previous Test series against South Africa.
The most important name to return to the squad is the star all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Raza was not part of the team during their series against South Africa as he was playing in the Major Cricket League in the USA. The batting duo of Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni join Raza in the Test squad as well.
Ben Curran, the opening batsman, also makes his much-anticipated return to the side after sustaining an injury in the warm-up match against South Africa and had been out of the team since.
Brian Bennett, who missed the Test series after being concussed in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa, also makes a comeback. He is already part of the T20 squad in the tri-nation series, also including New Zealand.
The bowling attack will be led by Blessing Muzarabani. The noted absence is that of left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava, who injured his back in the Test against England. He is also part of the T20 side but couldn’t make it to the Test team.
However, Brendon Taylor, who was expected to make his return to the side after almost four years, wasn’t included in the squad. Taylor was banned from cricket for three-and-a-half years by ICC for breaching the anti-corruption code. His ban is about to end on July 25, and there were rumors of his return to the side, but the board decided not to.
This will be Zimbabwe’s first Test series against the Kiwis since 2016. It has been a busy schedule for Zimbabwe, playing eight Test matches since December. They played five of them at home and three away, and have managed to win just one of them.
Zimbabwe will play their next Test series against Afghanistan at home and will be part of the current World Test Championship cycle.
Zimbabwe squadCraig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.