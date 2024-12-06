Nigeria Claims A Second Win In The Third T20I Continental Cup
By Jeniffer Achieng
Once again all roads led to Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda where Nigeria faced Botswana for the third T20I Africa Continental Cup. The stadium which has a capacity of a thousand seats was filled to capacity as the match drew a massive crowd and thousands turned out to watch and support their teams. This match comes after Nigeria defeated Rwanda in the previous match by 6 wickets through the DLS method and were hoping to become victors in the 3rd series of the match.
Botswana won the toss and decided to bowl first. Isaac Danladi got player of the match title when he bowled 23 runs in 4 overs for the loss of two wickets and also struck a solid 28 runs off 19 balls including three fours and a six. From the score card, the stand out performer was Reginald Nehonde who scored 60 runs off 43 balls he batted and scored three fours and two sixes recording a score rate of 139.53. He never got out during the innings. He was followed closely by Captain Karabo Motlhanka who smashed 29 runs off 22 balls including three fours and a six. He also recorded a score rate of 131.81. Captain Sylvester Okpe top scored for Nigeria and struck 45 runs off 16 balls.
Top bowlers from Botswana side were Peter Aho and Isaac Danladi who picked 3 wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs and 2 wickets in 23 runs in 4 overs respectively. Ridwan Abdulkareem also made some efforts, he claimed 1 wicket for 24 runs in 3 overs. Selim Salau hit 35 runs in the 41 balls he faced and recorded a strike rate of 85.36 but on the next ball he was dismissed by Mooketsi Mmoloki because Silas took the catch. Batter M Kassalman struck 6 runs off 4 balls including a four with a strike rate of 150 but bowled out by Aho Peter after Runsewe took the catch.
In 3.5th over, Wicket Keeper Runsewe and Mbazo were dismissed after recording a score of 28/1 and 33/2 respectively. Mbazo was bowled out by Peter Aho while Runsewe was runout by Perera Tharindu.Other players who were dismissed during the innings include Motlanka, Olaleye, Tshose among others. Player Tumelo Mpatane from Nigeria managed to claim the final 2 wickets in 46 deliveries in 4.0 overs. Boemo Kgosiemang and Mmoloki Mooketsi picked 1 wicket each in 23 and 34 deliveries respectively.
The match ended with Nigeria defeating Botswana and having a record of 185 runs, lost 5 wickets in 20 overs and were awarded 9 extra runs while Botswana set a target of 156 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs including 8 extra runs. Botswana will face Rwanda in the 5th T20 Africa Continental Cup on Friday and Nigeria will face Uganda again in the 6th T20 Match on 6th December 2024.