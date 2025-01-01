Nominees Unveiled: Who Will Be ICC’s T20I Player Of The Year?
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the nominees for the coveted T20I Player of the Year award for 2024. This year’s shortlist features four exceptional players who have left an incredible impact on the format: India’s rising pacer Arshdeep Singh, Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, Australia’s explosive opener Travis Head, and Zimbabwe’s ever-reliable all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Let’s take a closer look at their standout performances and achievements this year.
Arshdeep Singh (India)
Matches: 18 Wickets: 36 Average: 13.5 Best Bowling Figures: 4/9
Arshdeep Singh was the backbone of India’s pace attack in 2024, particularly during their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. His tally of 36 wickets in 18 matches is the second-best in a calendar year by an Indian bowler, trailing only Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 37, achieved in 32 matches in 2022. Arshdeep’s defining performance came in the World Cup final against South Africa, where he delivered a phenomenal spell, taking 2/20. His dismissal of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock, coupled with his calm under pressure in the second last over of the game where he gave away 4 runs only, ensured India’s second T20 World Cup title.
Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Matches: 24 Runs: 738 Average: 33.54 Strike Rate: 133.21 Highest Score: 75
Despite a challenging year for Babar Azam he remained Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in T20Is. With 738 runs, including six half-centuries and nearly a hundred boundaries, Babar showcased his resilience and class. Notable improvements in his strike rate up to 133.21 were a highlight of his season. His top performance came against Ireland, where his 75 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 178.57 helped level the series after a shock defeat. Additionally, Babar is now just eight runs away from surpassing Rohit Sharma as the highest run-scorer in T20I history.
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
Matches: 24 Runs: 573 Wickets: 24 Batting Average: 28.65 Best Bowling Figures: 5/18
Sikandar Raza’s consistent excellence earned him his third consecutive ICC T20I Player of the Year nomination. The Zimbabwean captain has been exceptional in his team’s unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier, scoring 199 runs and claiming 10 wickets. Beyond qualifiers, Raza shone in marquee clashes, including a match-winning 3/25 against India while defending 115. His brilliance as a captain helped Zimbabwe secure memorable victories over higher-ranked teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh
Travis Head (Australia)
Matches: 15 Runs: 53 Average: 38.5 Strike Rate: 178 Highest Score: 80
Travis Head has been a revelation for Australia in T20Is, cementing his spot as their go-to opener following David Warner’s retirement. Head scored 539 runs at an imposing strike rate of 178 this year, making him one of the most dangerous batters in the format. His standout performance came against England in Southampton, where he smashed 59 off just 23 balls during the Powerplay, setting the tone for a commanding Australian victory. His fearless approach at the top of the order has been pivotal in Australia’s T20I success this year.
Conclusion
The ICC T20I Player of the Year award recognizes individual brilliance that has shaped the game. Each nominee brings a unique blend of skill, consistency, and game-changing moments. As fans eagerly await the winner's announcement, these players’ extraordinary contributions will undoubtedly be remembered as defining highlights of the 2024 season.