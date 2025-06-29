One Year On: Rohit Sharma Shares Secrets of India’s World Cup Victory
By Mehr Jan
A year after India lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the campaign that ended a painful drought, revisiting decisive moments and the emotional payoff of finally delivering a global title.
India’s journey was anything but easy. It started in unfamiliar territory in New York, where a difficult pitch left them bowled out for 119 against archrival Pakistan.
With Pakistan cruising at 80 for 3, Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan changed everything.
“This was a big wicket,” Rohit recalled. “Rizwan is such a quality player who’s won them so many games. Getting him at that time was very important.”
Despite the intensity of the rivalry, Rohit kept perspective about the win.
“It was just a box ticked,” he said. “Yes, there’s hype around beating Pakistan, but that doesn’t win you the World Cup. If we beat them and don’t win the tournament, no one would be happy. For us, it was just about getting one step closer to the Super Eights.”
India then battled through the group stage before meeting Australia in a do-or-die Super Eights clash in St. Lucia—a team that had beaten them in the 2023 World Cup final. Rohit produced one of his finest T20I knocks, smashing 92 off 41 balls to set up a total of 205 for 5. India won by 24 runs, knocking Australia out.
“We knew if we won, they’d be out,” Rohit said. “That was decent motivation. But when I’m batting, it’s not about revenge. We might joke about it in the dressing room, but once the game starts, it’s all about the plan.”
He came prepared for Australia’s pace spearhead.
“I know Starc well. He tries to swing it after pitching up. I had my plan against him.”
Rohit later ranked the innings among his best.
“Hundreds are special, but some 70s or 60s in big moments are even bigger. This was a World Cup, so yes, it’s right up there.”
Delivering When It Mattered Most
The semifinal against England in Guyana demanded similar leadership. Rohit struck another crucial half-century to help India post 171 for 7. But with England’s powerful top order, early wickets were key.
“If you get early wickets in the Powerplay, half the job is done,” he explained. “Especially against players like Buttler and Salt. Getting them early was critical.”
Bumrah delivered again, removing Buttler early. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel capitalized, taking wickets in the middle overs on a helpful pitch.
“We slowed the game down after those breakthroughs. The spinners did well. That was the plan.”
After beating England, Rohit insisted on subdued celebrations. India had lost too many semifinals and finals in the past to assume anything was guaranteed.
“We hadn’t won yet,” he said. “We’ve lost semis and finals before. We celebrated quietly because we knew the real job was still ahead.”
In the final against South Africa, India had to defend as Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller threatened. With 16 needed off the final over, Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning boundary catch to dismiss Miller effectively sealed victory.
“I thought it was six,” Rohit admitted. “Surya has incredibly safe hands. Even while the umpires checked, I asked him directly, and he said he’d caught it.”
When the final ball was bowled, emotions spilled over.
“It meant a lot,” Rohit said. “We’ve been haunted by so many semifinal and final losses. We worked really hard. The emotion you saw was real—everyone understood winning a World Cup is not easy.”