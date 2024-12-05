Outgoing ICC Chair Greg Barclay Slams Cricket Australia; Mike Baird Defends Stance
By Daisy Atino
Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird has defended the governing body's stance on not playing bilateral matches against Afghanistan after being accused of hypocrisy by outgoing ICC chair Greg Barclay. Barcley's tenure came to an end on December 1 when Jay Shah took over at the ICC.
Speaking to the media, he took aim at boards who have suspended playing Afghanistan outside of global tournaments.
"If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them in a World Cup," Barclay said. "Sure, it might cost you a semi-final place, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle."
Responding to the comments, Baird said that CA remained comfortable with the line they had drawn around bilateral cricket. He pointed to their ongoing support of the refugee female players who now live in Australia, which will extend to an Afghanistan Women's XI playing a Cricket Without Border's XI on January 30 at Junction Oval, ahead of the day-night Ashes Test at the MCG.
"I saw those comments this morning, and I hadn't heard those views before in kind of any forum," Baird said. "So obviously he's entitled to his view. He's going on to new things, and we wish him well on that, but we're very proud of the position we've taken. We're supporting the Afghan women's cricket team and those members that are still here, and we'll be doing that at the end of the summer.
"People have different views, of course, but we're very comfortable with the position we've taken. There's all types of lines you can draw. We've drawn a line, we've taken a position and we're proudly standing up where we think we should. I think that event that's going to come at the end of January is a celebration of women and what we're seeing in the women's game in this country. We remain proud of it."
Meanwhile, Baird took a diplomatic line over India's demands to not have further public training sessions during their tour after more than 5000 people came to Adelaide Oval to watch practice on Tuesday. There had been plans for India to have open sessions in Brisbane and Sydney but they have now been shelved. Fans can't be stopped watching the MCG nets as they are viewable from public areas within the precinct.
Baird confirmed that CA would continue to make some Australian training sessions open to the public, believing it's an important way to bring the fans closer to the team.
"It's obviously a difficult time when you're going into a competitive Test series, and different teams will take different approaches," he said. "We totally understand that. There's huge pressure that comes, all types of things that can distract.
"From our point of view, we love the fact that our players are open and available and they enjoy it as well. We want our fans to be connected to these players. It's a once in a generation team with once in a generation players. That sort of experience, that's how the game is going to grow. India's taken a position and we totally respect [that]. We're going to continue. We've done it for a long time."