Outgoing ICC Chairman Criticizes Cricket Australia’s Stance on Afghanistan Series
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Greg Barclay, the outgoing chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has called on Cricket Australia (CA) to reconsider its selective stance on playing against Afghanistan. Barclay criticized the inconsistency in CA's approach, suggesting that Australia should also boycott Afghanistan in global tournaments if they wish to make a strong political statement regarding the Taliban’s restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan.
Barclay: “Principles Are Principles”
Speaking to the UK’s Daily Telegraph, Barclay emphasized the need for consistency in CA’s actions. “If you want to make a political statement, don’t play them in a World Cup. Sure, it might cost you a semifinal place, but principles are principles. It’s not about having half a principle,” he remarked.
Australia’s Boycott of Bilateral Series
CA has refused to engage in bilateral series against Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power, citing the regime’s systematic oppression of women and its ban on women’s sports. This stance has led to the cancellation of several scheduled matches, including a Test match and an ODI series.
CA chairman Mike Baird defended this decision, stating, “We’re very proud of the position we’ve taken.” However, he reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to playing Afghanistan in ICC tournaments.
Afghanistan Cricket Board Responds
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has urged Australia to reconsider its position, calling for solutions that do not succumb to political pressures. While the ACB had made progress in women’s cricket prior to the Taliban’s return, including awarding contracts to female players, the current regime’s policies forced Afghanistan’s women cricketers to flee the country.
Australia vs. Afghanistan: A Complicated Rivalry
Despite CA’s boycott of bilateral matches, the two nations have faced each other in ICC tournaments. Afghanistan notably defeated Australia in their last encounter during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sparking celebrations among fans both at home and abroad. Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan’s star performer in that match, declared, “We have waited for this moment for a long time – at last, we beat Australia.”
Ethics vs. Pragmatism in Cricket
Barclay’s comments have reignited the debate over the intersection of sports and politics. While CA’s stance aligns with its commitment to human rights, critics argue that a more comprehensive approach—extending the boycott to World Cups—would demonstrate genuine solidarity with Afghan women.
On the other hand, the decision to participate in global tournaments reflects the practical challenges of balancing ethical concerns with competitive and commercial obligations in international cricket.