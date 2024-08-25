Pakistan announces its women’s T20 World Cup team
By Caroline Chepkorir
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the team for the upcoming ICC women’s T20 World Cup 2024; they named Fatima Sana as captain for the short format. She replaced Nida Dar. The team under 37-year-old Nida Dar suffered defeats in England's T20 and ODI series.
Despite being ruled out as captain, Nida Dar is still on the team for the 2023 edition. She has an impressive record of 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is. The premier women’s cricket tournament is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates this October. The event was originally set in Bangladesh but was changed due to the political situation in the country.
The 22-year-old Fatima Sana has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is. She has also led Pakistan's emerging and domestic sides. In the 2023 Super Over in Christchurch, she led the team to an ODI victory against New Zealand.
“Bismillah! There is no greater honor than leading your country on any stage. I am deeply honored by the great responsibility entrusted to me by the Pakistan Cricket Board. I humbly request your support and prayers as I step into this new chapter of my career. As always, I’ll give my all to make Pakistan proud,” posted Fatima Sana X formerly known as Twitter.
The board also brought back right-handed batter Sadfa Shamas. She was part of the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. The reserve player will be Najiha Alvi.
“Fatima Sana has been named as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. The decision was unanimously made by the women’s national selection committee,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in media reports.
The Pakistan women‘s team has been placed in Group A for the tournament, where they will face intimidating opponents including Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The team’s preparation and selection have been set to ensure they are up to the task in the anticipated tournament.