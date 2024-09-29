Pakistan Cricket Team: Mohammed Yousuf Resigns As A Selector
By Caroline Chepkorir
Former Pakistan batter Mohammed Yousuf has resigned as a Pakistan cricket selector due to personal reasons. This announcement came after Pakistan named its team for the first Test against England. In the last two years, he has been the batsman of the national senior team and also the head coach of the Pakistan under-19 team.
Throughout his career, Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Test matches, 288 ODI's, and three T20Is. He got the appointment as a selector in March 2024. He played a significant part in selecting Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup 2024.
The Pakistani team under Shan Masood's captaincy played poorly in the T20 World Cup 2024, exiting the competition in the group stage. Later, the team lost the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh.
Following Pakistan’s performance in the World T20 Cup 2024, the selection committee was reformed, and former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were sacked and Yousuf and Shafiq remained as national selectors.
“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and I wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” Mohammed Yousuf posted on his X account.
The Pakistan Cricket Board released an official statement, and they confirmed that Yousuf will be associated with the board in other responsibilities.
“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammed Yousaf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the high-performance center,” the PCB said in a statement.
Pakistan’s next task is the Test series at home against England, which will be in Multan from 7 October.