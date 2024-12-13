Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim Announces Retirement From International Cricket
By Daisy Atino
Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim who featured in 130 international matches from 2015-2024 and last played for Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, has retired from the international game.
Imad Wasim announced his retirement on social media, stating:
“To all fans & supporters:
"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.
"Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.
"While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways.
Thank you for everything. Pakistan”
Wasim made his international debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Over the course of his career, he scored 1540 international runs and took 117 international wickets. He also served as the vice-captain when Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.
Originally, Wasim retired from international cricket following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but reversed his decision in March 2024 after Pakistan sought his services for the T20 World Cup in June 2024.
This demand came on the back of his spectacular performance in PSL 9, where he played a pivotal role in helping Islamabad United lift the title for the third time.
He returned to the Pakistan squad for their tour of New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 22 as Pakistan began their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Imad went on to play nine more games after his return, scoring a total of 68 runs and picking up eight wickets. He picked 3/8 in his final international outing against Ireland.
Born in Swansea, Wales, Wassim’s father briefly worked in England as an engineer before his parents moved to Pakistan when he was at a very early age. He grew up in Islamabad and consequently played all first-class cricket there.
He was studying medicine before his career in cricket, but quit when he got a chance to play for the under-19 Pakistan team.