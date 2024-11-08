Pakistan Defeats Australia By Nine Wickets In The Second ODI Series
By Mercy Kosgei
In three series matches, Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets at the Adelaide Oval. After 28 years, they have ended the drought. The last time they won an ODI against Australia at the same venue was in 1996. Pakistan was at the forefront in the 2nd ODI as they bundled out Australia for 163 off 35 overs.
Pakistan had controlled as they chased a competitive total of 164 runs. Pakistan’s opener, Saim Ayub, smashed 82 runs off 71 balls, which included five fours and six sixes. and Abdullah Shafique, who took 64 runs off 69 balls with four fours and three sixes. They contributed 137 runs in just 20 overs, and later Adam Zampa dismissed Saim, who contributed 82 runs off 71 balls. This propelled the team to victory.
Australia struggled to stabilize in the first inning, with Josh Inglis, who scored 18 runs off 25 balls with two fours. Marnus Labuschagne took six runs off 11 balls, and Glenn Maxwell added 16 runs off 21 balls with one six. Adam Zampa provided the first breakthrough, but it was enough for the team; he took 18 runs off 21 balls, which included one four and one six. Later, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Adam Zampa.
Earlier in the day, Australia started with opener Jake Fraser McGurk, who picked up 13 runs off 10 balls, and Matthew Short knocked 19 runs off 15 balls; this added 20 runs in the first two overs. Fraser-McGurk dismissed Afridi in the third over by LBW. Josh Inglis and Steve Smith partnered, and they contributed 38 runs for the third wicket.
"We are so happy to win this game. Yeah, Pakistan fans come out to see us everywhere in the world. I've played a lot for the Melbourne Stars, so I know these conditions where we bowl,” Haris Rauf, the player of the match, said in the post-match ceremony.
"Obviously, this win gives us confidence. We want to keep that confidence going. All bowlers had plans, and they worked well. On Rauf, not only do we enjoy it, but everyone outside the country also enjoys watching him bowl," Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said in the post-ceremony match.
"It wasn't one of our best days. You hope you get more than 160. They bowled well, but we wanted to get a bigger score. We got some catchers in, tried to attack, but it wasn't to be. I've had a couple of chats with Inglis, but he'll be fine. He has a lot of experience," Australia captain Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.
After this win, the series leveled 1-1, and the final ODI is scheduled for the 10th November Perth Stadium in Perth. The two sides will also lock horn in a three-match T20 international series.