Pakistan Plummets in Cricket Test Rankings After Historic Loss
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The recent series loss against Bangladesh is undoubtedly a setback for the Pakistani cricket team. Masood’s team has now been positioned in eighth place in the ICC Test rankings and has received the lowest rating points since 1965.
"This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches,” said the ICC.
Pakistan was defeated by 10 wickets in the first Test, whilst the hosts were defeated by 6 wickets in the second Test. Rawalpindi was the venue for both Tests.
“Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings to go to eighth position after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh,” added the ICC.
“The hosts were sixth in the rankings table before the series, but back-to-back losses have seen them drop below West Indies to eighth with 76 rating points,” added the statement on their website.
Bangladesh’s target of 185 in the second Test was also the third-most successful run chase by any team in Pakistan, but the ‘Tigers’ did not receive much promotion.
As a result, although gaining 13 rating points Bangladesh also stayed at ninth position and behind Pakistan.
Following their recent 2-0 series triumph, Bangladesh has made significant strides in the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 standings.
They have now surged to the fourth position, surpassing India, with Australia in second place and New Zealand in third place.
Bangladesh's attention will now turn to a crucial two-Test series against India, set to kick off on September 19 in Chennai.
Currently, Bangladesh holds 45.83 percentage points and 33 points, having secured three wins and suffered as many defeats in six tests.
In the World Test Championship, teams earn 12 points for a Test victory, 4 points for a draw, and 6 points for a tie. Standings are determined by the percentage of matches won.