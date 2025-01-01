Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Stays On As Selector Despite Interim Coaching Role
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the unusual decision to keep Aaqib Javed on the national selection committee even though he's now the interim head coach for both the white-ball and Test teams.
While Aaqib's coaching role is temporary, the PCB has confirmed he will continue to have a say in player selections. However, his influence as a selector has decreased recently, with other selectors like Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar taking a more active role.
Aaqib's influence as a selector has waned since he took over as red-ball head coach following Gillespie's resignation before the South Africa Test series.
The PCB later clarified that he would remain a national selector while serving as interim coach. This clarification helped ease any confusion regarding his responsibilities within the team structure.
The PCB is currently searching for permanent coaches for both formats and plans to make those appointments before the Champions Trophy. It's unlikely they will hire foreign coaches again in the near future.
Earlier this year, Gary Kirsten from South Africa and Jason Gillespie from Australia were appointed as head coaches for the white and red-ball teams, respectively. Both were granted selection committee membership and given the final say in team selections.
However, after disappointing performances in the World T20 Cup and a home series loss to Bangladesh, the PCB restructured the selection committee, Aaqib, Azhar Ali, and Aleem Dar were added have been more authoritative, while Kirsten and Gillespie lost some of their powers.
This came about after the previous coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, were removed following disappointing results.
The PCB has every intention of appointing one or separate coaches for the white and red ball formats by the time the Champions Trophy is completed However, it seems unlikely that foreign coaches will be considered again soon.
The board's decision to retain Aaqib in both roles reflects their strategy to maintain continuity while seeking long-term coaching solutions. This approach aims to balance immediate team needs with future planning as they navigate upcoming challenges in international cricket.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to remove former Test pacer Aaqib Javed from the national selection committee, despite him accepting the position of interim head coach for both the white and red-ball national squads.