Pakistan Seals A Comfortable Win In The Opening T20I Against Zimbabwe
By Ian Omoro
Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs on Sunday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals, thanks to an undefeated fifth-wicket partnership of 65 between Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan. Pakistan won the toss in Bulawayo and posted 165-4 while Zimbabwe was all out for 108 in 15.3 overs. Pakistan is chasing a white-ball double in Zimbabwe after winning the ODI series 2-1. With 34 deliveries left at Queens Sports Club, the tourists were 100-4 when Tahir and Khan combined to smash a quick 65 runs, punishing shoddy bowling and reckless fielding.
Just before the series began, the visitors added Saim Ayub to their T20I team, and the prolific left-hander helped them get going. After being dropped in the first over, Omair Yousaf was lucky to be out there when he faced Blessing Muzarabani in the second over. For a large portion of the innings, Zimbabwe's catching was problematic; Usman Khan was dismissed on the first ball he faced in the next over. Usman boosted himself to 11 in the following over, while Ayub took the next ball over point for a spectacular six. Pakistan breezed to 49 by the end of the fifth over, and 200 didn't seem out of the question on a belter of a batting surface.
When Pakistan was flying at the conclusion of the powerplay, Sikandar Raza came on. He bowled four nearly flawless overs with hardly a ball in the incorrect position. During his tenure, he gave up just 14 runs, and 13 of his 24 deliveries were dot balls. During this period, Pakistan went 63 deliveries without a boundary and slowed nearly to a complete stop.
Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza, on the other hand, held the fort down as wickets fell at regular intervals; Pakistan could only muster 79 runs in 13 overs between the conclusion of the sixth over and the beginning of the nineteenth. Pakistan's middle order, led by captain Salman Ali Agha, will inevitably be called into question as they appear unable to handle the pressure or maintain the scoring pace.
Zimbabwe emerged from the traps full of confidence that they could chase this down, but Pakistan reached 165 after an assault in the last two overs. Marumani and Raza faced and defeated Pakistan on the powerplay, despite the early defeats of Dion Myers and Brian Bennett. Marumani scored 20 runs off the second over of Jehandad Khan, and Raza hit three consecutive fours off Abrar Ahmed to propel Zimbabwe to 50 in the fifth over, faster than Pakistan had done during their fast start.
However, the lower middle order has shown to be Zimbabwe's weakness once again. The rot began again as soon as Marumani's innings was ended by a reckless run-out. Pakistan helped themselves to wickets while Raza was isolated at the non-striker's end. It quickly became clear that any attempt at triumph would have to be a one-man show after Rauf had Ryan Burl slapped one to mid-off and Muqeem had ejected Clive Madande.