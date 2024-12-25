Pakistan Takes Decisive Lead in ODI Series Against South Africa, Thanks to Ghulam’s Blistering 63-Run Knock
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Pakistan cricket’s recent performance can be summed up perfectly by Nasser Hussain’s famous words during the 2017 Champions Trophy: “Pakistan cricket at its best; one minute down, next minute up.” Known for its unpredictability, Pakistan can lose a series at home to a weaker Zimbabwe team and then go on to defeat the mighty Proteas in their own backyard. That’s exactly what the team has achieved over the past couple of months.
Although Pakistan is not traditionally celebrated for its prowess in 50-over cricket—arguably a format requiring sharp shifts in momentum—they have been in scintillating form recently. They sealed their third consecutive ODI series win by claiming victory in the second ODI against South Africa. The Proteas, typically formidable at home, fell short in both matches, outplayed across all departments.
Ghulam’s Heroics Secure a Mammoth Total
In the second ODI at Cape Town, South African skipper Temba Bavuma, returning to the side along with the dangerous David Miller, won the toss and opted to field. Pakistan, retaining their winning combination from the first ODI, showcased resilience despite an early wobble.
Skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam anchored the innings with a gritty 115-run partnership, marked by Rizwan’s determination and Babar’s trademark elegance. Late fireworks from Kamran Ghulam, who hammered 63 runs off just 32 balls, propelled Pakistan to a formidable 329, providing their bowlers with a strong cushion.
Klaasen Shines but Proteas Fall Short
South Africa began their chase well, with most batters getting starts, but none except Heinrich Klaasen managed to capitalize. Klaasen’s valiant 97 off 74 deliveries, featuring partnerships with Aiden Markram and Miller, provided a glimmer of hope. However, the lack of support from the rest of the lineup meant the Proteas fell short, bowled out for 247, handing Pakistan an emphatic 82-run victory.
Kamran Ghulam was deservedly named Player of the Match for his electrifying innings, which proved pivotal in setting an insurmountable target.
A Historic Achievement
This series win is particularly historic for Pakistan as they became only the second team to win three ODI series on South African soil. Their triumphs came in 2013, 2021, and now in 2024. The only other team to achieve this feat is Australia, with victories in 1997, 2002, and 2011.