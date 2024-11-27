Pakistan Thumps Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets To Draw Level In The Ongoing ODIs
By Ian Omoro
Pakistan leveled a one-day international series with one game remaining after crushing Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in Bulawayo on Tuesday, led by an undefeated 113 from Saim Ayub. After winning by 80 runs in a rain-shortened tour opener, Zimbabwe was all out for 145 at Queens Sports Club as they looked to defeat the tourists for the second time in three days. Ayub and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique (32 not out) were unstoppable as Pakistan reached their goal in 18.2 overs, making up for their lacklustre batting performance on Sunday. Shafique hit four fours in the southern city, while Ayub scored 17 runs and three sixes off 62 balls in a 75-minute stand. Ayub achieved the second-fastest century in an ODI with 53 balls.
Zimbabwe had clearly fallen far short of standard in the first innings, but Pakistan had collapsed to 60 for 6 in the first ODI and knew they had work to do when they were given a target, no matter how little. But this time, there was no drama since the openers got off to a strong start and carried on that way. The early threat posed by Blessing Muzarabani was neutralized by Ayub's natural aggression, which allowed Abdullah Shafique to gain form.
There were a few initial jitters. Ayub's heavy outside edge, which Richard Ngarava pulled, soared into the empty second slip area, while Shafique's misguided drive reached Sean Williams at backward point, only to be shelled by the fielder. Ayub had started purring at this time. The first change, Trevor Gwandu, was met with two off-side crackers before hitting a four and a six in his second over. Ayub reached a half-century off 32 balls after that six, and he was still only in third gear.
Without scoreboard pressure, the spinners had limited options. Leg spinner Brandon Mavuta gave up 47 runs in the four overs he bowled and was hit for three consecutive boundaries at the beginning of the 14th over. Due to Ayub's arbitrary selection of him, Sikandar Raza was also unable to be the handbrake he usually is. Ayub's barrier that brought him to three figures came off of him. His modest celebration, which included a quick smile and a whipping off of the helmet, did not fully capture the intensity of the innings, but his teammates in the pavilion, who were cheering him on, knew he had done his job.
After Abrar came back to claim his fourth wicket, Zimbabwe lost the final five wickets for 24 runs. Faisal Akram then dismissed Muzarabani to end the innings. That was evident by the time Ayub finished, and it appeared to be considerably below par at the time.
Following the Zimbabwe ODI series final on Thursday, Bulawayo will host three Twenty20 internationals starting on Sunday. After that, Pakistan goes on an all-format tour to South Africa.