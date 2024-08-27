PCB Announces Mentors For Champions Cup Teams
By Caroline Chepkorir
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi announced five mentors for five domestic teams in next month’s One Day Cup. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been confirmed as a mentor for one of the teams in the upcoming Champions Cup. Legendary cricketers such as Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbag Ul Ha, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Malik will also be mentors to teams in the tournament.
The tournament cricketers will be signed up on a three-year contract after a transparent process, while the names of the five teams and their players are yet to be confirmed and will be shared in due course.
The first assignment of the mentors in the Pakistan Cricket Board Domestic Cricket Season 2024–25 will be the Champions One Day Cup. The upcoming event will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad in September.
The Five Champions Cup mentors have played 1621 international matches amongst them, and they have scored a total of 32,780 runs and taken 1503 wickets. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik are two-time ICC tournament winners; Misbah won the ICC tournament and the ACC Asia Cup 2012, winning captain. Saqlain and Waqar were part of the team that played in the 1999 World Cup Finals.
“I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge, and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop, and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats. This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes while also providing support for leadership and personal development. The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan's cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers. The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level,” said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in media reports.