PCB Finally Accepts Hybrid Model For 2025 Champions Trophy, India Games To Be Hosted In Dubai
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given greenlit a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with matches split between Pakistan and Dubai.
This decision comes after lengthy negotiations between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The hybrid model was proposed to accommodate India's security concerns and ensure their participation in the tournament.
India's matches, including the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan, will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This agreement addresses the ongoing political tensions between the two nations.
As part of this arrangement, Pakistan will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup; instead, their group-stage matches, including the India-Pakistan encounter, will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
However, after Jay Shah took over the ICC chairman's position, the decision has been fast-tracked for the tournament, which is slated to be held in February-March 2025.
While Pakistan won't receive additional compensation for sharing the hosting rights, it has secured the right to host an ICC Women's tournament after 2027, which has been viewed as a significant win for the PCB.
Champions Trophy 2025 will see a total of 10 matches hosted in Pakistan, including the group-stage games. However, India's three league-stage matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan encounter, will take place in Dubai. Additionally, the semifinals and the final of the tournament are scheduled to be held in Dubai.
The decision to adopt the hybrid hosting model for the Champions Trophy 2025 is seen as a compromise that allows both Pakistan and India to participate in the event while addressing sensitive issues related to travel and political tensions.
It is a reflection of the growing pragmatism within the cricketing world, where stakeholders are working towards finding solutions to ensure the smooth operation of marquee tournaments
The 2025 Champions Trophy will run from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final.
This format mirrors the one used during the 2023 Men's 50-over Asia Cup, where matches were divided across multiple venues in Pakistan and Colombo, ensuring both countries could participate while respecting their respective concerns.
For now, all parties, the ICC, BCCI, and PCB, seem satisfied with the outcome, paving the way for a more collaborative approach in international cricket.