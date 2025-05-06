“I Could Not Sleep… Staring at the Ceiling Till Five in the Morning,” - Virat Kohli
By Shah Faisal
In a recent interview, Virat Kohli shared his hindsight and reflection on what kind of player he was at the start of his career, what he went through at certain stages, and how he coped with instances of hopelessness and lack of confidence. He credited his RCB teammate Mark Boucher for being a volunteer analyst and coach for him with any formality.
Boucher – The First Visionary and Mentor
Speaking on the RCB podcast Bold and Beyond, Kohli recalled how Boucher took an active interest in his development at a time when very few in the dressing room were thinking about mentoring a young domestic player. “He was the only guy I saw who came with the mindset that, ‘Okay, I'm going to come in and help some of the young Indian players,’” Kohli said.
Without being asked, Boucher identified technical gaps in Kohli’s game and offered concrete guidance. One key area of improvement was Kohli’s ability to play the short ball—an essential skill at the international level. Boucher would hit tennis balls at him the nets at an intimidating pace, teaching him how to pull and fend off rising deliveries, Kohli recalls. “I was like, if this is what it's going to take, I don't think I'll be able to make it to the next level. But he really kept at it,” Kohli admitted.
Perhaps the most powerful moment came when Boucher, then a senior figure in the RCB side, told Kohli: “When I come to commentate in India in four years from now, if I don’t see you playing for India, you would be doing a disservice to yourself.” That moment jolted Kohli into action, giving him both direction and self-belief at a fragile stage of his career.
From Doubts to Destiny: Kohli’s Mental Evolution
This wasn’t just what Kohli said; he also reflected on his journey as a cricketer. Kohli’s journey is one of the most glorious careers in modern cricket. Yet, it was not an easy journey. Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008 but struggled to cement his place. In the 2009 Champions Trophy, he failed to produce a performance of his liking, he found himself gripped by anxiety and self-doubt. “I could not sleep… staring at the ceiling till five in the morning,”
Kohli said while recalling the match when he got out to Shahid Afridi. This wasn't the first time that Kohli talked about his wicket to Shahid Afridi; he has mentioned it before, calling his shot a passionate attempt and an immature intent. His dismissal surely got his nascent confidence to dwindle further and give him the thought that ‘ this is it. I've been called after a year and I've just messed it all up." Kohli termed that moment as one where he “really, really doubted myself”.
But those were the moments that taught him a lot, and he “kind of recalibrated and found a way to slowly build up again." Kohli fought through it. He matured into a mental giant, eventually becoming the backbone of India’s batting lineup. In Tests, he has scored over 9230 runs with 30 centuries, while in ODIs, he has an astonishing 14181 runs and 51 centuries, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar in both runs and centuries. In all international formats, Kohli boasts 81 centuries, a record that cements his legacy among cricket’s immortals.
Fast forwarding to the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kohli mentioned how he entered the final with just 75 runs in nine innings—a form slump by any measure. But with India struggling at 34 for 3, Kohli rediscovered his touch, scoring a match-winning 76 off 59 balls. “I was walking in with no confidence,” he said, “but then you’re put in this situation where the team needs you, and this performance happens through you.”
The lesson, as Kohli sees it, is that the game respects preparation and self-belief. And perhaps, deep within, the voice of Mark Boucher—the first visionary who believed in him—still echoes, urging him to keep getting better. This wasn't just an interview, that one must enjoy or have comments on. It was a piece of a person’s self that had gone through many ups and downs and had gone through all of them with success and acknowledgement. Kohli is a success story that is filled with events that saw failures and had lessons for him.