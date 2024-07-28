A New Era for USA Cricket: Johnathan Atkeison Steps in as CEO
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a strategic move to bolster its standing on the international stage, USA Cricket has announced the appointment of Johnathan Atkeison as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st, 2024. This appointment fulfills a crucial requirement set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), ensuring that USA Cricket retains its status as an ICC Associate nation. With this development, USA Cricket is poised to overcome governance challenges and strengthen its position as a national governing body recognized by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The inclusion of cricket in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has placed a spotlight on USA Cricket’s organizational structure and leadership. The ICC had previously flagged USA Cricket for non-compliance with specific governance norms, including the absence of a CEO. By appointing Atkeison, USA Cricket not only satisfies this key requirement but also signals its commitment to advancing cricket in the U.S. sporting landscape.
Johnathan Atkeison brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as the Chief Operating Officer of USA Rugby. With over 15 years of expertise in national governing body environments, Atkeison has been instrumental in driving growth and development in sports organizations. His tenure at USA Rugby was marked by significant achievements, including a successful financial restructuring in 2020 and the development of a professional team poised to elevate the next generation of national players. Atkeison also played a pivotal role in securing the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups for the United States.
“I’m honoured to join the team at USA Cricket,” Atkeison stated. “It’s an incredible time for the sport here in the United States with the historic performance of the men’s national team in the recent T20 World Cup, the completion of the second season of Major League Cricket, and the first opportunity to showcase cricket in the Olympics here on home soil during the LA28 games.”
Atkeison’s appointment is seen as a transformative step for USA Cricket, which is keen to harness the growing enthusiasm for cricket across the country. Mr. Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, expressed optimism about Atkeison’s leadership, stating, “USAC is excited to welcome Johnathan to the leadership team. We anticipate a close collaboration with him to enhance and broaden the organization’s mission and purpose in serving the cricket community nationwide. With promising growth prospects on both Men’s and Women’s Cricket horizons, there is optimism that Johnathan will make valuable contributions towards these endeavors.”
Looking forward, USA Cricket aims to focus on both men's and women's cricket, with Atkeison at the helm to guide these efforts. His commitment to grassroots development and high-performance initiatives is expected to drive the sport’s growth across various levels.
As USA Cricket gears up for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Atkeison's leadership marks the beginning of a new chapter. With a firm eye on the upcoming LA28 Olympics, the organization is set on achieving its ambition of making cricket a staple of American sports, contributing to its legacy on both national and international stages.