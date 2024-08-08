Ajeet Singh Dale's Stellar Performance Secures Gloucestershire Triumph
By Mohamed Bahaa
Leading Gloucestershire to a clear eight-wicket victory over Sussex Sharks in a rain-affected Metro Bank One Day Cup match at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, Ajeet Singh Dale gave an outstanding bowling performance.
With great speed and accuracy, the 24-year-old fast bowler captured four wickets for just 15 runs in his nine-over performance, therefore limiting Sussex to a meager score of 132 for 9 in a contest cut down to 41 overs each side. With 3 for 25, Zaman Akhter gave great support; Sussex's best scorer, Danial Ibrahim, only scored 30 runs.
Under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) approach, Gloucestershire's chase was simple; Cameron Bancroft scored an undefeated 49 and Miles Hammond added a quickfire 46 off 28 balls, therefore guaranteeing the victory with 21 overs to spare.
Depending on wins in their next games against Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, this triumph maintains Gloucestershire in contention for the knockout rounds from Group B. Sussex, on the other hand, stays at the bottom following their sixth straight 50-over loss.
After winning the toss, Gloucestershire captain Jack Taylor chose to bowl first using a pitch with a green tinge beneath gloomy conditions. Early on, Singh Dale's 3 for 11 in his first seven overs established the pattern as Sussex's top order collapsed. Tom Clark's attempted shot only found Hammond at backward point; Henry Rogers edged to second slip.
Charlie Tear's brief resistance stopped when Singh Dale got him by Bancroft, therefore reducing Sussex to 19 for 3. From his 4 for 58 against Northants the previous year, Singh Dale's accuracy and pace represented his greatest List-A performance. Then Akhter took over, precisely destroying Sussex with six-over deliveries, resulting in 2 for 22.
The batting problems of Sussex persisted as Oli Carter was bowled trying a drive and Zach Lion-Cachet was caught by a straight delivery for 27. Sussex started at 101 for 6 but soon lost Ibrahim to a mistimed shot, caught and bowled by Akhter after scoring 30. The rain break did not aid Sussex.
Returning to dismiss Aristides Karvelas, Singh Dale's 24 was the only other noteworthy contribution before he was run out in the last over. With just 11 boundaries, Sussex's innings came to an unassuming 132.
Gloucestershire's openers grabbed hold quickly in response, Hammond and Bancroft forming a 73 in just nine overs. Karvelas battled the new ball, and Hammond scored three consecutive sixes against Jack Campbell before falling for 46. But Bancroft stayed consistent, enabling Gloucestershire to triumph with a calm 49 not out backed by Ollie Price's brief cameo.
With Gloucestershire equal on points with Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire, this victory improves their net run rate and raises their knockout stage hopes.