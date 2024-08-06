Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson Set To Make A Comeback In Top End T20 Tournament
By Mohamed Bahaa
Jhye Richardson is poised for a significant return to competitive cricket, marking his first appearance on Australian soil since January. The promising fast bowler has been named in the Perth Scorchers' squad for the upcoming Top End T20 tournament in Darwin, which will take place over the next few weeks.
Richardson's inclusion in the squad is noteworthy, given the numerous injury setbacks that have plagued his career. The Scorchers' lineup for this tournament primarily consists of emerging talents from the fringes of the Big Bash League (BBL) and Western Australia's teams, along with players from the WA Academy.
Since receiving a Cricket Australia contract in March, Richardson has faced challenges in securing playing time. He last appeared in the BBL before sustaining an injury, and his sole match for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year didn't yield the hoped-for results. Despite these hurdles, Richardson remains a key figure in Australia's cricket plans.
Richardson has been training at a national camp in Brisbane this week, although he was not selected for the upcoming tour of Scotland and England. The Australian selectors have opted for a cautious approach, aiming to give him ample time to fully recover from his injury woes. "He's fit and firing now, and again looking for match opportunities," national selector George Bailey stated last month. "I think he'll get opportunities again across the summer."
In addition to Richardson, the Scorchers' squad also sees the return of fast bowler Matt Kelly, who similarly ended last season prematurely due to injury. Sam Fanning has been appointed as the team captain, while Baxter Holt, a recent transfer from New South Wales to Western Australia, will also be part of the squad.
The Top End T20 tournament will feature a variety of teams, including Northern Territory Strike, Pakistan A, ACT, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, and a Bangladesh High Performance side. This event promises to provide Richardson and his teammates a valuable platform to showcase their skills and regain their footing in the cricketing world.