BCB Seeks Security Assurance For Successful Hosting Of the Women's T20 World Cup
By Ian Omoro
Amid political instability following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has written to the country’s army chief of staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, seeking a security guarantee for the women's T20 World Cup, which is set to take place from October 3–20.
As a result of the civil unrest in Bangladesh and the emergency declaration made on August 8 by the newly established interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been considering other venues for the premier shortest-format women's tournament.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been keeping an eye on the situation since hundreds of people died in violent protests against the government, which ended with the resignation and fleeing of former Prime Minister Hasina. The ICC may probably choose to hold the competition in a different location that is in a comparable time zone, leaving Sri Lanka, India, and the United Arab Emirates as options.
With several other board directors thought to have the support of the Awami League, the previous PM's party, the current president of the BCB, Nazmul Hasan Papon, has also left the nation. Still, a few other directors are in Dhaka, hoping the tournament will not be shifted from Bangladesh.
"We are trying to host the tournament. To be honest, there are not too many among us present in the country, and on Thursday (August 8), we sent a letter to the Army Chief regarding assurance about the security of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as we have only two months in hand," BCB committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu said.
“ICC communicated with us two days ago, and we replied that we would come back to them shortly. After the interim government is formed, we still have to assure them of security, considering it cannot be given by the board or anyone else apart from the law enforcement agency of the country, so we sent the letter, and after getting written assurance from them (the Army), we will inform the ICC," he added.