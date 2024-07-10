BCCI Announces Gambhir's New Role as Team India Prepares for Sri Lanka Tour
By Moses Ochieng
Gautam Gambhir has been named the head coach of the senior India Men's team, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday (July 9). The 42-year-old's first assignment will be the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which includes 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting on July 27.
Gambhir succeeds Dravid, who held the position from November 2021 to June 2024 and stepped down after India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies. During Dravid's tenure, India reached the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup in 2023, and won the T20 World Cup in 2024.
He lacks prior coaching experience but has been a mentor for several IPL teams, notably the Kolkata Knight Riders, who clinched the championship this year. As a player, he contributed to India's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011. Throughout his international career spanning from 2004 to 2016, Gambhir participated in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is.
“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. TheBCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Jay Shah expressed on X.
"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!" Gambhir commented on his X account.
Acknowledging Dravid's contributions, Shah addressed, "I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Rahul Dravid, whose remarkably successful tenure as Head Coach concludes. Under his leadership, Team India emerged as a formidable presence in all formats, including winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy his leaves behind. The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other's success."
BCCI President Roger Binny also praised Dravid for his successful tenure and showed confidence in Gambhir, stating, "The Board would like to thank former Head Coach, Mr Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the team. Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach - Mr Gautam Gambhir. His appointment as Head Coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket. His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud."