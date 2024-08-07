Birmingham Phoenix Crushes Northern Superchargers by 10 Wickets in The Hundred 2024
By Caroline Chepkorir
Birmingham Phoenix controlled the ball; they bowled the visitors out for only 83; later, they knocked off extraordinary chase courtesy of the partnership of Ben Duckett and Mooeni Ali.
The Northern Superchargers won the toss and were elected to bat first. Captain Ben Stokes had an unfavorable start with 20 deliveries to wait at the non-striker end before he was bowled by Tim Southee in the first ball.
Birmingham Phoenix's Kiwi pace set the tone for team triumph. Tim Southee took the wicket of Matt Short with his first ball, and Adam Milne got rid of Nicholas Pooran.
Captain Harry Brook struggled to bring back his team from 19-3 with Adam Hose; the pitch was tough as he was dismissed by Chris Wood with the scoreboard read 36-4 halfway through the Northern Superchargers innings.
Ben Duckett dismissed Adam Hose with 10 balls, but it was not enough for the superchargers. Southee finished his match with 3-15 and followed by Milne with 3-20. The visitors were sent home at 83.
Duckett picked up from where he left off for his team on Saturday; he raced to 43 from 20 balls with the opener, Moeeni, who was at 37 from 21 balls. The Phoenix 10 wickets destroyed the Northern Superchargers hope of making it to the hundred eliminator. The Phoenix has made it to the last stages of the tournament as they took a fight against their opponents into the third after five matches.
“It was an amazing job done by the bowlers, obviously; they bowled fantastically on our wicket. I think every game we have bowled really well. It is bowl almost Test-match line and length; try and swing the ball; nick guys off; be attacking mindset. We make them make the big shot and then react to that. We have got young guys in the side who field really well and senior guys who catch really well. They did everything tonight that we asked for,” said Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeeni Ali in media reports.