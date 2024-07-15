Delhi Capitals Part Ways With Ricky Ponting
By Moses Ochieng
On Saturday, the Delhi Capitals officially announced the end of their association with Ricky Ponting. But did you know that it was Sourav Ganguly who first informed about the development? In an interview with Bangla daily AajKaal, the DC manager 'broke the news'. Ponting, the former Australian captain, whose seven-year-long association with the Capitals as their head coach began in 2018, came to an end on July 14, with Ganguly reacting strongly about the former Australian captain's performance during his time in charge.
Delhi Capitals is among the original eight teams of the IPL that have never clinched a title, and Ponting's departure signals the franchise's quest for a new head coach. Ganguly has expressed interest in applying for the vacant position himself. After serving as the president of the BCCI from 2019 to 2021 and previously as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly appears eager to return to cricket and work closely with the DC team.
"Let me give you some news. Ricky Ponting won't be the DC coach anymore. Geoffrey Boycott is absolutely right! Ponting has not taken DC forward in these seven years. You need to talk to the management. I would suggest looking at Indian options for the coach," Ganguly stated in a press release.
Under Ponting's leadership, the Capitals had a rough start in 2018, finishing at the bottom of the table. However, subsequent years showed improvement, with third-place finishes in 2019, runners-up in 2020, and reaching the playoffs again in 2021. However, their performance dipped in the last three seasons, ending 5th, 9th, and 6th in 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively. Ganguly, drawing from insights by Geoffrey Boycott, openly criticized Ponting, his former colleague at DC, for these results.
"Dear Ricky, as you move on as our Head Coach, we find it incredibly hard to put this down in words. The four things you told us about in every huddle - care, commitment, attitude and effort - they sum up our seven summers together. Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better. As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugouts during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off unless there were none left. Seven summers of your dressing room speeches, seven summers of your hugs, shoulder pats and fist pumps for us - newcomers, superstar... and everyone in-between. Thank you for everything, coach! Like you often close out, ‘Let's leave this here, lets grab a beer, get back to work tomorrow, yeah?’" the franchise expressed their gratitude in an X post.
The franchise has not yet announced his successor for the role.