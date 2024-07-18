England's Aggressive Approach Under Stokes And McCullum: A Cultural Shift In Test Cricket
By Moses Ochieng
Since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and coach of the England men's Test team, there has been a significant change. A cultural shift, in fact, with England adopting a distinct, aggressive style of cricket. Two years on, this adventurous approach continues to generate mixed opinions. Under Stokes and McCullum, England have played 24 Tests, resulting in only one draw, with 15 wins and eight losses.
Opener Zak Crawley, a central figure in the 'BazBall' philosophy, believes his team's influence extends beyond their win-loss record. England's average run rate during this period has been an impressive 4.58, with their batting unit displaying high levels of intent across various conditions. While there have been setbacks, notably during the India tour which drew criticism, Crawley supports his team in continuing their aggressive approach.
"I certainly feel we get more comments from people outside the ground saying, 'I watched you playing the other week, loved it'. That's awesome to hear, it's what you want. You want people to enjoy watching you play and I certainly feel that was heightened after the Ashes last year. We are here to provide something for the English people to enjoy and hopefully we keep doing that," said Crawley to the press.
Crawley has greatly benefited from England's current Test regime, transitioning from a fringe player to a key opening batter. Despite a challenging start to his red-ball career, Crawley has flourished in the past two years, averaging 43.5 since the beginning of 2023 with a strike rate near 80. He truly came into his own during the Ashes series, displaying his range of strokes and confidence against Australia's strong bowling attack.
Crawley's rise has been so significant that he was entrusted with captaincy duties when England fielded a young ODI side against Ireland last year.
"It sneaks up on you, it's gone so quickly. I've loved every minute of it. I feel like I have a responsibility to my team-mates to help them but I think that's across the board, to be honest. I don't feel like more than a leader than anyone else," he expressed.
Speaking of leaders, James Anderson remains with the England squad in a support role. The veteran seamer, who recently retired from international cricket, announced earlier this week that he would continue as a mentor for the rest of the summer. Crawley hopes that Anderson's presence will keep England's bowlers sharp and also provide a significant challenge for the batters, including himself.
"He said he's going to bowl in the nets. I just hope he's going to bowl cross-seam. I've faced enough seam up balls from him. He'll put the ball wherever he wants I suppose. A few fluffers and half-volleys from now on I think, Jimmy," added Crawley.
Anderson's retirement marks the beginning of a new era for England's seam attack, as they will be without the 41-year-old and Stuart Broad for the first time in nearly two decades. Gus Atkinson's impressive debut at Lord's has boosted the selectors' and think tank's morale, aiding the transition. Additionally, Mark Wood's steady progress over the past year, highlighted by his impressive spells in the Ashes series, will benefit the team.
While Chris Woakes is now the senior seamer in the squad, many young seamers are eager to make their mark. Matt Potts, despite an impressive debut in 2022, has not been in the spotlight recently. Dillon Pennington is the latest addition to this group, highly regarded for his pace and seam movement from a tall frame. Acknowledging the difficulty of the transition, Crawley remains optimistic about the talent pool.
"It's certainly a changing of the guard but it's really good to see some young talent coming in. Gus, Dillon, other guys like Pottsy (Matthew Potts). These guys are really talented bowlers and I find them hard to face. They're all going to go well and get the chance like Gus did. We're a very tight-knit group and we're all encouraged to add to the environment, help the environment. Even Dillon coming in for his first game, you're encouraged to help everyone around you," Crawley continued.
Meanwhile, England have opted for just one alteration to their playing XI at Trent Bridge, with Wood coming in for Anderson as the anticipated change in the line-up.