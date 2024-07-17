Faf du Plessis lays foundation with a quickfire fifty, providing a solid platform for the Texas Super Kings
By Moses Ochieng
Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first, expecting that chasing would be easier on the fresh wicket. However, this strategy backfired immediately as Faf du Plessis went on a rampage, hitting the ball all over the ground before being dismissed. The opening pair quickly racked up an 85-run partnership, but MI New York managed to claw back with the ball, limiting the Texas Super Kings to 176 runs.
In their reply, MI New York struggled to find momentum, relying on a couple of impressive knocks later in the innings to get close but ultimately falling short. At the halfway mark, MI New York might have felt they had restricted the opposition to a slightly below-par total. However, their batting faltered inside the Powerplay, losing three quick wickets. Kieron Pollard consumed too many deliveries without making an impact before getting out. Monank Patel attempted some aggressive shots, and it seemed to pay off briefly. Yet, it was Rashid Khan who almost singlehandedly revived MI New York's hopes, scoring a brilliant 50 off just 23 balls before falling towards the end of the chase. Patel also reached a half-century, but it wasn't enough. Remarkably, MI New York only managed three boundaries in the first 12 overs, a rare occurrence.
A thrilling contest towards the end, but ultimately, the Texas Super Kings proved to be the superior team, securing their second win of the competition. Defending a robust total of 176 runs, the Super Kings grabbed three quick wickets within the first four overs, putting them in a commanding position. They had the opposition struggling at 52/5 but faced a slight scare towards the end of the chase. Zia-ul-Haq excelled early on, taking a couple of wickets while maintaining an economical rate, and Marcus Stoinis' four crucial wickets, despite being expensive, were pivotal. Additionally, Dwayne Bravo delivered a superb penultimate over, effectively sealing the victory for the Texas Super Kings when the pressure was on.
"It was a good pitch, and having played here in the last few games, it was one of the better ones. It did slow down, and we had a competitive score on the board," Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Texas Super Kings, said to the press.
Speaking about Stoinis, he commented, "The ability to bat and give potentially four overs every game is an invaluable asset."
He went on to applaud Zia-ul-Haq, saying, "To have local players bowl at world-class players and get them out is amazing." He concluded by appreciating the support, stating, "The crowd in Dallas has been unreal, and we appreciate their support a lot."