Faf du Plessis Leads The Run-Scorer In Major League Cricket 2024
Faf du Plessis has dethroned Nicholas Pooran as the leading run-scorer in Major League Cricket 2024! A brilliant century for the Texas Super Kings propelled him to the top of the charts. He currently holds the top spot with 114 runs in just 2 innings, boasting an impressive average of 57.00 and a high strike rate of 158.33.
Nicholas Pooran follows closely behind Faf is Nicholas Pooran with 106 runs in 2 innings, maintaining a phenomenal average of 106.00 and a strike rate of 158.21. Devon Conway sits at number 3 is Devon Conway with 92 runs across 2 innings, averaging 46.00 with a strike rate of 141.54.
Meanwhile the Major League Cricket 2024 match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings at Church Street Park ended in a washout due to heavy rain on Monday. Both teams shared the points. Smith and Head tore into the bowling, putting up a dominant 62 runs on the board in just four overs. Head was a force to be reckoned with, smashing two sixes and four boundaries in his rapid 32 off only 12 balls. Smith wasn't far behind, clobbering three sixes and a four in his unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries. Unfortunately, rain intervened just as things were getting really exciting, and the match had to be called off after the fourth over.
Since not enough overs were bowled for, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method could not come into play, and both teams shared a point. Despite the rainout, this result takes Washington Freedoms to the top of the MLC 2024 points table with three points from two matches. They’ll look to extend their lead when they face the Seattle Orcas next Thursday at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Riding a winning streak, Washington Freedom leads the MLC pack. Texas Super Kings, on the other hand, currently occupies the fifth spot