Finn Allen and Matthew Short's Explosive Partnership Powers Unicorns to Victory
By Moses Ochieng
Finn Allen and Matthew Short smashed 10 sixes in their 116-run partnership for the second wicket, setting up the San Francisco Unicorns' successful run chase against the LA Knight Riders in Dallas on Sunday (July 7). Despite the Knight Riders recovering from an early stumble to post 165/6, it wasn't enough as the Unicorns chased down the target with 4.4 overs and six wickets remaining.
The Knight Riders found themselves at 44 for 3 in the seventh over when Shakib Al Hasan and Nitish Kumar came together to steady the innings. They added 45 runs off 31 balls before Shakib was dismissed for 35 off 26. The Unicorns attempted to further disrupt the Knight Riders by taking Nitish's wicket, but David Miller and Andre Russell provided a late boost. Although their effort was interrupted in the 17th over, Russell continued to hit aggressively, scoring most of the 35 runs in the final three overs.
Spencer Johnson dismissed his fellow Australian, Jake-Fraser McGurk, in the third over, bringing Allen and Short together for a game-changing partnership. Short started his impressive innings with a six off the first ball over mid-wicket. Allen targeted the Knight Riders' batting star Russell, smashing 4, 6, 6 in a 17-run over. He then took it up a notch by hitting Shakib for three consecutive sixes over long-on, leading the Unicorns to a PowerPlay score of 67/1.
Short continued the post-PowerPlay assault by hitting two sixes off medium-pacer Corne Dry in the seventh over. The duo's consistent boundary-hitting kept the Unicorns on track, quickly putting the game out of the Knight Riders' reach. From 67/1 in 6 overs, the Unicorns accelerated to 117/1 in 10 overs, maintaining their momentum. Allen reached his 25-ball half-century in the eighth over, while Short completed his in 23 balls during the 12th over, which yielded 14 runs.
By the time Narine's carrom ball dismissed Short, the chase was nearly over, with the Unicorns requiring just 35 runs from 53 balls. Johnson also removed Allen, but this wicket, like Short's, was merely a consolation for the Knight Riders. Corey Anderson and Hassan Khan guided the Unicorns to victory in the 16th over.
Corey Anderson, the victorious skipper of San Francisco Unicorns, said to the press, "It was nice to sit and watch Short and Allen take the game away from the opponents. The boundaries are not that long, and the ball travels here with no moisture on the wicket as well. The good thing for us is that we have some really aggressive players up top and you have to give them freedom to express themselves freely. The bowlers were excellent; Rauf is just world-class, and Brody Couch has been excellent for us as well. Whenever the domestic players step up, it is always good for the team."