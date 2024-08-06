From Pakistan to Zimbabwe: The Unfolding of a Cricket Love Story
By Priscilla Rotich
Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sikandar Raza has proven himself to be one of Zimbabwe's finest talents. Having made his debut in 2013, Raza has showcased his skills in 17 Tests, 142 ODIs, and 91 T20Is, leaving a lasting impact with his remarkable performances.
Beyond international cricket, Raza has also actively participated in domestic tournaments, notably featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Originating from Sialkot, Pakistan, the 38-year-old was recently asked about his sentiments regarding potentially playing for his country of birth.
When a fan asked Raza on X (formerly Twitter) if he had contemplated representing Pakistan, Raza reiterated his commitment to Zimbabwe Cricket, expressing gratitude for the support and opportunities given to him by Zimbabwe, stating that he will "repay the faith", the board showed him.
"I will only and ever represent Zimbabwe. (Zimbabwe) spent time and money on me and I am only trying to repay their faith and whatever I achieve will never even get close to repaying it. Zim is mine and am theirs fully," said Raza.
Additionally, when queried about his favorite batsman and bowler, Raza listed several players, including Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistani star Shaheen Afridi, and former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine.
Recently appointed as Zimbabwe's captain for the five-match T20I series against India, Raza led the team admirably despite eventually losing the series 4-1.
Delving into his overall statistics, Raza has amassed 1187 runs and claimed 34 wickets in 17 Test matches, while scoring 4154 runs in ODIs and 2037 runs in T20Is throughout his career.
Beyond these international endeavors, Raza has also made notable contributions in the IPL, featuring in nine matches for Punjab Kings, where he notched up 182 runs and secured three wickets.