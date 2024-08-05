Graham Thorpe: Cricket World Mourns The Loss Of A Legend At 55
By Mohamed Bahaa
Graham Thorpe, a celebrated figure in cricket, has passed away at the age of 55, leaving behind a legacy that has deeply impacted the cricket community worldwide. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed his passing, marking the end of an era for one of cricket's most revered batsmen.
Thorpe, who represented England in 100 Test matches from 1993 to 2005, became known for his remarkable batting skills, amassing 6,744 runs, including 16 centuries. He was also a key player in 82 One-Day Internationals. His domestic career with Surrey, spanning from 1988 to 2005, saw him score nearly 20,000 runs, solidifying his status as a cricketing great.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away," stated the ECB. "There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death. More than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game. The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport."
After retiring as a player, Thorpe transitioned into coaching, joining the ECB in 2010 as the lead batting coach and eventually serving as assistant coach under Chris Silverwood. However, following the disappointing Ashes series of 2021-22, he stepped down from his coaching duties. In 2022, he was appointed head coach of Afghanistan's national team, but his health prevented him from taking up the role.
In May 2022, Thorpe was hospitalized with a severe illness, prompting England’s newly appointed Test captain, Ben Stokes, to honor him by wearing a shirt with Thorpe’s name and cap number during a match against New Zealand at Lord’s.
Thorpe’s international debut was marked by a century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993. His career reached its zenith during the 2001-02 winter, where crucial centuries in Lahore and Colombo secured historic series victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Despite facing personal challenges, including a hiatus following marital issues in 2002, Thorpe made a successful return to cricket. He played his final Test match for England against Bangladesh at Chester-le-Street in 2005, earning his 100th cap.
Graham Thorpe's passing marks a profound loss for the cricket community, as fans, players, and colleagues reflect on the indelible mark he left on the sport.