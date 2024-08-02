Groundbreaking Moment As Woman Becomes First Afghan T20 Cricket Fan
By Joseph Hammond
Afghanistan pulled off a big upset and historic victory over Australia in the Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year in Antigua and Barbuda.
Cricket on SI has learned that there was a single female fan in the women’s section for that match – Sara Kazimi who just weeks before also was the only person of Afghan heritage and one a few Americans at the United Nations SIDS Conference also in Antigua.
“It was a privilege and an honor to be there to cheer on Afghanistan,” she said.
She is believed to be the first ever female fan to attend a T20 event for Afghanistan though other women. The supporters of Afghanistan were just a few dozen at the match she said with most in the Caribbean country there to support heavily favored Australia.
It was Afghanistan’s first ever victory over Australia in any format of international cricket.
Sara Kazimi never imagined that a short vacation to Antigua in early 2020 would transform her life. Originally from Los Angeles, Kazimi arrived in the Caribbean paradise just before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What began as a temporary stay quickly evolved into a deep connection with the island and its people. Her bond with Antigua and Barbuda went beyond business.
Kazimi contributed thousands of dollars to COVID-related humanitarian efforts, focusing particularly on assisting children with special needs. She reached out to the Attorney General upon realizing the gravity of the pandemic's impact on the local community.
One of the bonds she formed with Antiguans – was over cricket.
"When I got stuck in the Caribbean, the first thing I did was provide humanitarian assistance. I reached out to the Attorney General and asked what they needed. They gave me a list, including masks. I spent several thousand dollars and provided them the necessary supplies. That's how they got to know about me," Kazimi explained.
Kazimi's dedication didn't stop there. She has been providing school supplies to children in Antigua twice a year since 2020. Her efforts have not only made a significant impact on the local community but have also solidified her place within it. As the only Afghan attending the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) conference, she stands as a testament to the diverse and inclusive nature of Antigua and Barbuda.
Next up for Afghanistan – the country is is set to host South Africa In A Bilateral One-Day International Series in Sharjah before South Africa's fixtures against Ireland.