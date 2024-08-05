Hampshire beats Lancashire by 70 runs in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup
By Caroline Chepkorir
Felix Organ scored 74 runs off 57 balls before Brad Wheal and John Turner destroyed Lancashire's batting lineup, ending their chances of progress in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.
Hampshire had a tough start; they lost four wickets for only 50 runs. However, Organ turned the game around with 74 points, his second half-century of the season. Lancashire then struggled against the outstanding bowling partnership of Wheal and Turner; they lost five wickets for 19 runs. Both bowlers concluded with outstanding figures of three for 14 and 4 for 24, respectively.
Chris Green's outstanding century, his first in List A cricket, restored some pride. Organ's off-spin, which went two for 31, helped Hampshire win by 71 runs and kept its Group a lead.
The first boundary was achieved on the 42nd delivery by Nick Gubbins, who struck the ball off his hip but accidentally hit the stumps, he made 32 for 3. Meanwhile, Tom Prest reached 50 for four with a chip to short midwicket.
Toby Albert and Ben Brown contributed 44 runs to stabilize the innings, while Organ and Dom Kelly added 76 more runs to help Hampshire reach what appeared to be an impossible 200. The surface and ball condition also played a role, but Hampshire's proactive attitude resulted in numerous boundaries, particularly from Organ, who scored fifty from 47 balls.
Lancashire was struggling as they fell to 19 for five within the first 10 overs. Wheal and Turner, with their paces almost 90 mph, proved to be a challenge for the batters on a pitch that provided bounce and movement with the new ball. They were almost impossible to play against. Scotland international Wheal's first two victims were Harry Singh and left-hander George Balderson.
In the mid-off, Jack Blatherwick was dismissed Bailey was caught off guard by a fast delivery from Wheal, and Charlie Barnard was caught at extra cover. No one could keep up with Green long enough to form a match-winning partnership. Williams stood at the crease long enough for Green, the day's finest batsman; He scored a well-deserved century off 94 balls. However, he was bowled on the following delivery, which gave Turner his fourth wicket, which secured victory.
“In the end, we won fairly comfortably,” said Felix Organ in media report.