ICC To Scrutinize The Conduct Of T20 World Cup 2024
By Ian Omoro
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that an investigation into the 2024 T20 World Cup will take place. The investigation will be overseen by a panel consisting of three ICC board directors: Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo, and Imran Khawaja. The group will present its findings later in the year following scrutiny of the extent of expenditure on the US leg of the tournament and the organization of the Caribbean leg.
At the 108-member ICC annual conference in Colombo from July 19 to 22, the decision to form a review panel was made. Prior to reporting to the board, the three-member panel will commission an impartial consultancy to carry out the review.
The Women's T20 World Cup's 2030 expansion to 16 teams was approved by the ICC. Eight teams competed in the tournament's first year in 2009, and by 2016, there were ten. In October 2024, ten teams will compete in Bangladesh for the Women's T20 World Cup. There will be 12 participating teams in the 2026 edition; the qualification deadline is October 31, 2024, with a potential increase to 16 teams in 2030.
The ICC announced that the eight regional qualifying berths for the next Men's T20 World Cup in 2026 will be distributed as follows: two teams each from Africa and Europe, one from the Americas, and three teams from Asia and East Asia Pacific (EAP) combined. Asia had two seats and EAP had one previously.
Cricket Chile and USA Cricket have also been "formally put on notice" by the ICC for failing to comply with the organization's membership requirements. They have a year to correct the situation.
"Neither member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems," the ICC said in a press release.
Cricket Chile will get assistance from the ICC Americas headquarters in resolving their non-compliance. The board also decided that USA Cricket's compliance plan will be overseen and monitored by a normalization committee made up of board and management representatives and that the ICC board would retain the authority to suspend or expel the member for persistent non-compliance."