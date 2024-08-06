ICC Weighs Alternatives For Women's T20 World Cup Amid Bangladesh Unrest
By Mohamed Bahaa
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently considering alternative venues for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from October 3-20. The potential new locations under consideration are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, and Sri Lanka. This contingency plan has emerged due to escalating political turmoil in Bangladesh, which has resulted in several fatalities and a shift in governmental leadership.
In the wake of intense anti-government protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stepped down and relocated to India. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the army chief, has taken charge to lead an interim government. Among the properties destroyed during the upheaval was the home of former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza, situated approximately 150 kilometers from the capital, Dhaka.
The ICC released a statement on Monday, stating that it is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), local security forces, and independent security consultants. The statement emphasized that “the safety and well-being of all participants" remain the ICC's primary concern.
Countries such as Australia, England, and India, all scheduled to compete in the tournament, have issued travel advisories to their citizens, cautioning against travel to Bangladesh. In light of these developments, the ICC is exploring backup plans for the tournament. Although India and Sri Lanka are well-equipped to host international events on short notice, both present potential challenges. Sri Lanka's weather conditions in October pose a risk, while India's diplomatic relationship with Pakistan could complicate visa arrangements for the Pakistani team.
Meanwhile, the BCB has postponed the departure of Bangladesh's 'A' cricket team to Pakistan for a series with the Shaheens by 48 hours. This decision follows the temporary closure of Dhaka airport on Monday evening, adding further uncertainty to travel plans. “The BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's 'A' cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances,” read a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. Both boards remain in ongoing discussions regarding the revised itinerary, with more details expected soon. The Bangladesh 'A' team was initially scheduled to arrive in Islamabad early Wednesday for a series spanning August 10-27.
As for Bangladesh's senior team, their planned departure to Pakistan on August 17 remains unchanged. Sources indicate that the PCB has proposed that the Bangladesh Test team arrive in Pakistan earlier to allow for training and practice in Rawalpindi before the series begins on August 21. However, the BCB has yet to provide a response to this suggestion.
This is not the first time the ICC has faced the possibility of relocating a major tournament due to unforeseen circumstances. In 2021, the ICC shifted the Men's T20 World Cup from India to the UAE and Oman amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the current instability in Bangladesh, the ICC remains vigilant in assessing all available options to ensure the successful hosting of the Women's T20 World Cup.