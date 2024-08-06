ICC Women’s Player Of The Month Award: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Make It to The Nominees List
By Priscilla Rotich
This year’s July 2024 ICC Women's Player of the Month award nominees are India's openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, and Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu.
Smriti Mandhana, India's vice-captain and left-handed opener, is looking to secure her second consecutive award after clinching the ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 2024.
Her exceptional performance in July saw her amass 273 runs in T20Is at an outstanding average of 68.25 and a striking strike rate of 139.28. Notably, Smriti achieved a personal best score of 149 in a one-off match against South Africa in Chennai, marking the beginning of her remarkable form.
Additionally, her partnership with Shafali Verma set a new record for the highest first-wicket partnership in women's Tests, accumulating a total of 292 runs. Smriti has been quoted in the past commenting on what keeps her moving in every match. “Every time I enter the field, it's like, 'Smriti, you have to score,'” adding: “I love that responsibility”.
During the T20I series against South Africa, Smriti further showcased her prowess by contributing 100 runs in two innings, including an unbeaten 54 in the final T20I, leading India to a resounding 10-wicket victory and helping them level the series.
In the Women's Asia Cup, Smriti remained India's top run-scorer, accumulating 173 runs and playing a crucial role in the final by scoring 60 runs off 47 balls.
Shafali Verma, on the other hand, secured her nomination after an impressive performance, scoring a total of 229 runs in Tests and 245 runs in T20Is during July 2024.
Notably, she made history by scoring 205 runs in the first innings of a one-off Test, becoming the second Indian woman to achieve a double century in Tests after Mithali Raj. What's more, Shafali accomplished this feat in just 194 balls, setting a new record for the fastest double hundred in women's Tests.
Moreover, she contributed 45 runs during the T20I series against South Africa and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the Women's Asia Cup, amassing 200 runs at an impressive strike rate of 140.84.
Chamari Athapaththu, the captain of Sri Lanka, delivered outstanding performances in the Women's Asia Cup, scoring a total of 304 runs during the competition at an exceptional average of 101.33 and a remarkable strike rate of 146.85.
Her noteworthy contributions included an unbeaten 119 against Malaysia and two crucial half-centuries in the knockout stages, leading Sri Lanka to victories in the semi-final and final matches.
Chamari's exceptional leadership and batting prowess were instrumental in guiding Sri Lanka to a significant victory on home soil in the Women's Asia Cup.