Imraan Khan Appointed As The New Head Of Batting At Cricket South Africa
By Ian Omoro
Cricket South Africa has named Imraan Khan, a 2009 Test cap winner and the Dolphins' coach for the past five years, as the team's new batting leader.
Imraan will work under national red-ball coach Shukri Conrad while he is currently in the West Indies with the Test team. For this tour, he replaces Ashwell Prince as batting coach who was unable to do so due to personal matters. He will now take on a more general role at CSA.
As a top-tier provincial coach in South Africa, Imraan has seen great success. He has guided the Dolphins to three CSA T20 Challenge finals, a shared one-day cup in the 2020–2021 season, and two four-day series wins in 2020–2021 and 2022–2023.
Under his leadership, the Dolphins have produced several national players, such as Keegan Petersen, Ottneil Baartman, and Sarel Erwee. Additionally, Keshav Maharaj has grown into a capable leader. Imraan played for 15 years at the union in Durban.
Imraan was a top-order batter most recognized for his long-format accomplishments. In addition to scoring 9,367 runs, including 20 centuries, and averaging 36.58, he was awarded 161 first-class caps. His lone Test cap came in 2009, sharing the top of the order with Prince against Australia. In addition, he played in 51 T20s and 121 List-A games.
"I want to thank the KZN Cricket Union for all their support. It’s been an incredible journey, and I've loved starting my coaching career at the union that has been my home for many seasons. This is an exciting step in my path as a coach, but Kingsmead will always be home, and I will miss everyone here," Imraan said in a statement.
With the T20 competition scheduled to begin in late September, the Dolphins have not yet revealed who will replace Imraan.