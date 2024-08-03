India And Sri Lanka Draw in First ODI In Colombo
By Caroline Chepkorir
On August 2, the first ODI between Sri Lanka and India ended in a draw. The two Asian powerhouses are now engaged in a three-match bilateral ODI series. In a thrilling finish, both teams scored 230 runs in the game. After batting first, Sri Lanka finished their 50 overs with a total of 230/8. India replied by being knocked out for 230 with 13 balls remaining.
In a superb bowling performance, Charith Asalanka took the wickets of Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh in consecutive deliveries, which left India needing just 1 run from 14 balls. Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh also contributed by taking 2 wickets each for India, while Pathum Nissanka was the second-highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 56 runs.
Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat. India's bowlers quickly dismissed the top-order batsmen, but opener Pathum Nissanka scored a fifty. Sri Lanka's innings struggled as they found themselves at 101/5, but Wellalage then played a vital innings, in which he achieved his best ODI score to help Sri Lanka reach a competitive total.
India had scored 75 runs off 76 balls in the first overs, Wellalage ended their run of success when he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in consecutive overs. Washington Sundar was removed by Dananjaya, who turned the ball sharply both ways. Hasaranga claimed three wickets, which included the significant one of Virat Kohli, who was out for 24 off 32 balls.
An explosive partnership between Anith Liyanagae and Wellalage steadied the innings before Axar Patel broke the momentum. Wellalage then built crucial partnerships with Hasaranga and Dananjaya to prevent Sri Lanka from collapsing. Finally, he secured his maiden fifty in ODI cricket, which propelled his team to a total of 230 runs, which proved to be just enough to avoid defeat.
“I came with a plan. The wicket was turning. The spinners bowled well; I wanted to put their bowlers under pressure. Me and Janith Liyanage wanted to form a partnership. After that, Wanindu Hasaranga came, and we had a good partnership. The wicket was slow. We planned to score 220. The wicket was a little bit good during the second inning. Our skipper and Wanindu Hasaranga changed the game. We played a good match today,” said Dunith Wellalage, Player of the Match, in media report.