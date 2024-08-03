India's Cricket Team Wears Black Armbands In Tribute To Aunshuman Gaekwad
By Mohamed Bahaa
During the first One Day Internationals (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday (August 2), the Indian cricket team took to the field wearing black armbands. This respectful gesture, often used to honor someone who has passed away, was a tribute to the late Aunshuman Gaekwad, a former captain and coach of the Indian men's cricket team.
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat first. As both teams lined up for the national anthems, the Indian players were seen wearing black armbands, highlighting their respect for Gaekwad, who had recently succumbed to blood cancer at the age of 71.
India Honors Gaekwad's Legacy
Gaekwad had a notable cricketing career, representing India in 55 matches (40 Tests and 15 ODIs) during the 1970s and 1980s. He amassed nearly 2000 runs in Test cricket and later took on the role of head coach for the Indian team twice, from 1997 to 1999 and again in 2000. Additionally, he held an administrative position with the Baroda Cricket Association.
Known for his resilience and determination, Gaekwad was an inspirational figure to many players he mentored. Upon being diagnosed with blood cancer, he faced financial challenges and reached out to former teammate Sandeep Patil for support. Patil, along with 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and other teammates, mobilized efforts to raise funds for Gaekwad's treatment.
Before the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on his personal connection to Gaekwad, stating, "On a personal note, when I was playing first-class cricket, he was there to watch. I had the chance to speak to him and he had a few things to talk about my game as well which was overwhelming for me because he's been such a great cricketer for us.
"Condolences to his family obviously, it's not a good time when you lose your loved ones. It's always tough, but I was lucky I had a few chances to meet him and talk to him."
Gaekwad's passing has been deeply felt within the Indian cricket community. Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah and many others have expressed their sorrow and paid homage to his significant contributions to the sport.