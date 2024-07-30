India Will Host T20 Asia Cup in 2025 And Bangladesh To Stage 2027 ODI Edition
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced that India will host the T20 format of the Asia Cup in 2025, marking a significant event in the cricket calendar. This tournament will act as a precursor to the T20 World Cup, which India is set to host in 2026. The Asia Cup traditionally serves as a preparatory event, played in the same format as the subsequent global tournament.
This will be only the second time India has hosted the Asia Cup, with their last hosting in 1990-1991. India is also the reigning champion, having claimed the title in the previous edition. The Asia Cup, when coinciding with the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, will be played in the 50-over format, aligning with the global cricket calendar.
In 2023, the Asia Cup was managed by the Pakistan Cricket Board but took place in a 'Hybrid Model' due to geopolitical tensions that prevented India from traveling to Pakistan. As a result, India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh to Host 2027 Asia Cup
The ACC has also announced that Bangladesh will host the Asia Cup in 2027, which will be played in the 50-over ODI format. This aligns with the 50-over World Cup, set to take place in South Africa that same year. The 2027 Asia Cup will consist of 13 matches, promising a highly competitive tournament leading up to the World Cup.
Both the T20 Asia Cup in India in 2025 and the 50-over Asia Cup in Bangladesh in 2027 will collectively feature 26 games, providing fans with thrilling cricket action over the years.
Historical Success
India’s cricket team has a formidable record in the Asia Cup, having clinched the title eight times, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history. In the last edition of the Asia Cup T20, India emerged victorious by defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo. Mohammed Siraj's exceptional performance, with figures of 7-1-21-6, earned him the Player of the Match award.
Participation and Format
According to the ACC's Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), the "Men’s Asia Cup Tournament" is a biennial event organized by the ACC, involving participation from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and one non-Test playing member selected through qualifying events.
This announcement highlights the dynamic cricketing landscape in Asia, with major tournaments strategically placed to maximize the preparation and excitement for the upcoming global events. Both India and Bangladesh are set to provide memorable experiences for fans and players alike, contributing to the rich history and tradition of the Asia Cup.