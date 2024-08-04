Indian Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Criticized For Poor Shot Selection In ODI Tie Against Sri Lanka
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a thrilling first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which ended in a tie, Arshdeep Singh's lack of game awareness became a focal point of criticism. Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh was quick to point out Arshdeep's poor decision-making during the match held in Colombo on Friday.
Arshdeep, who was batting as the last Indian wicket, attempted an unnecessary slogsweep on the very first ball he faced. Needing just one run to win from 14 balls, the shot resulted in his dismissal, as he was trapped LBW by Charith Asalanka's delivery. This ill-timed attempt drew significant scrutiny and disappointment from fans and analysts alike.
Dodda Ganesh voiced his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "You can't expect runs from the tail-enders, but a bit of game awareness is paramount for any cricketer. That shot from Arshdeep isn't going to impress the coach Gambhir."
The match saw both India and Sri Lanka locked in a tightly contested battle. Sri Lanka set a challenging target of 230 for 8 after electing to bat first. Dunith Wellalage's unbeaten 67 off 65 balls and Pathum Nissanka's solid 56 off 75 balls were crucial in building the host's total. The conditions favored slow bowlers, making the target seem more formidable than it appeared.
Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack with impressive spells, maintaining economic rates. Axar secured figures of 2/33 in his 10 overs, while Kuldeep conceded just 33 runs and took one wicket. Seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj each contributed with a wicket, with 118 runs coming in the last 20 overs.
In India's chase, skipper Rohit Sharma set the tone with a brisk 58 off 47 balls. Contributions from Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) kept India in the hunt, but they ultimately fell short of sealing the win. Sri Lankan bowlers Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga stood out, with figures of 3/30 and 3/58, respectively.
Asalanka's strategic bowling and Arshdeep's dismissal led to a dramatic conclusion. Arshdeep's choice of an aggressive shot, despite the minimal run requirement, raised questions about his game awareness at a crucial moment. His dismissal emphasized the need for calmness and precision, especially when the margin for error was virtually nonexistent.
This tie leaves the three-match ODI series hanging in balance, with both teams keen to gain an edge in the upcoming games. For India, the focus will be on improving composure in critical situations and avoiding lapses in judgment that can cost the match.